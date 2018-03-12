Forecast: Expect more showers and high surf as we start the workweek

Good Monday morning! It will be a busy 7-day outlook as we track deep tropical moisture that is located south of the island chain.

For today, mainly the eastern end of the state will see showers passing over them while the western end will be socked in with clouds with a few showers. By this evening, more of the rain will spread across the state.

On the satellite, you can spot, thick mid to high level clouds that will blanket most of the state through the next several days. That will keep temperatures below average in many spots. Highs today will range from 72 to 77 and a little warmer along Kona side with some temperatures there climbing into the low 80s. Wind outlook today: east winds 15 to 30 mph.

We will be tracking a wetter pattern Tuesday into Wednesday as we'll be tapped into the deep tropical moisture.

Models indicate that moisture brought up from the south will initially affect Hawaii Island and Maui beginning today, with rainfall chances increasing for the rest of the island chain by midweek. However, models disagree on the placement of the highest rain threat areas as well as the structure of local winds. We will have to fine tune the forecast day-by-day.

And let's talk surf! It is monster big along north facing shores (20-25 ft peaking today and along east shores: 10-15 ft). This large north swell is filling in, and north and east shore surf from Kauai to Maui will build to warning levels today. During this time, advisory level surf is expected along north and east facing shores of the Big Island. Thus, a High Surf Warning is in effect for north and east facing shores of most islands. The north swell will quickly decline Tuesday and Wednesday, as a rough, short-period trade wind swell builds. As a result, a High Surf Advisory will likely remain in place for east facing shores through Tuesday or Wednesday.

Have a great day

- Jennifer Robbins

