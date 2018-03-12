Smile! Pearl City is ranked one of the happiest cities in the US

Pearl City is ranked the fourth happiest city in the entire nation (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

If you live in Pearl City, chances are you’re really happy.

According to a new report by financial website WalletHub, Pearl City is the fourth happiest city in the nation. And one of the biggest factors playing into its happiness: emotional and physical well-being.

To determine what constitutes happiness, analysts compared 182 of the largest cities and looked at three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; income and employment; and community and environment.

Though Pearl City ranked 57th for income and employment, the study does note that money can’t buy happiness. Key ingredients for a happy life include a positive mental state, a healthy body and strong social connections.

In fact, one key metric that Pearl City received positive marks for was having the fourth lowest separation and divorce rate.

Overall the happiest U.S. city was Fremont, Calif., while the saddest city was Detroit, Mich.

Meanwhile, Honolulu, which was also included in the study, was ranked 26th.

