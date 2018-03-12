Incoming swell to bring warning-level surf to most islands

An approaching swell will bring warning-level surf to north and west shores of the Hawaiian islands (Image: Marco Mitre)

An approaching north swell will bring warning-level surf to most of the Hawaiian islands on Monday, the National Weather Service says.

A high surf warning has been issued for north- and east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Molokai. A high surf advisory is also in effect for north and east shores of the Big Island.

Both the warning and advisory are in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say surf will reach up to 28 feet along north shores and 15 feet along east shores.

Expect strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

