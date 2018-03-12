Black tar heroin use skyrockets on Kauai, police say

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Kauai police have seen an increase in the use of black tar heroin over the last two years.

The Garden Island reported Sunday that the Kauai Police Department had seized less than one gram of black tar heroin in 2015. But in 2017, the department seized a total of 526 grams. The department has already amassed 80.8 grams this year.

Bryson Ponce, Kauai Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau assistant chief, said the increase is a serious concern because heroin use is linked to violent crime.

Kauai's Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said 10 years ago he had one deputy prosecutor handle all the drug cases in addition to other cases. But now, he said they have three deputies handling drug cases full time.

