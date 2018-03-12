Nonprofit Hawaii health center to expand ER

HONOLULU (AP) - A nonprofit health center running an area of Honolulu's only emergency room is doubling its number of rooms available to treat urgent cases.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Emergency Medical Services Building at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center now will house 16 exam rooms, up from eight, a laboratory and a radiology department, all to be open 24 hours a day.

The building also contains space for the A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine, which is already operating on center grounds.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige calls the center an innovative healing center, a cornerstone of the community and the "pride of Hawaii."

The building is scheduled to open in June.

