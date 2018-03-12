2 hikers airlifted from off-limits 'Stairway to Heaven'

Two hikers were rescued from an off limits Oahu trail Sunday afternoon.

Honolulu rescue crews saved two hikers from Haiku Stairs, more commonly known as the Stairway To Heaven.

A man and woman needed to be airlifted out from a steep clearing just to the left of the stairway.

The hikers weren't hurt, but HFD said they were afraid for their safety.

The rescue happened around noon. By 1:20 p.m., hikers and rescuers were safely on the ground at Kaneohe District Park.

It's unclear if the pair was cited.

