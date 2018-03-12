Memorials continue for 3-year-old cancer patient with golf tournament, official week

An spot on the wall in an NYC firehouse will soon hold a plaque memorializing a fallen firefighter — Trucker Dukes, a three-year-old Maui boy who was adopted by the NYFD during his fight.

Lt. Bobby Jones salutes a photo of Trucker Dukes while standing near his mother, Shauna. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

It was a dream come true for a 3-year-old Maui boy battling brain cancer: On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department welcomed him in as an honorary member of the team.

A week after a moving ceremony in New York City, Valley Isle firefighters paid tribute to a three-year-old boy who put up a tough battle against cancer, and inspired thousands.

This weekend, the Maui Fire Department and county officials joined the inaugural Trucker Dukes Golf Tournament at the Kahili Golf Course in Waikapu.

Mayor Alan Arakawa also declared that March 10 through the 16th would officially be known as Trucker Dukes Week in Maui County.

"As a grieving parent, one of the hardest things you think is people will forget them. Trucker's life was so little ... We were in New York last weekend, and all the NY brothers were like, 'We nailed it here in NY. No one is ever going to forget him here,'" Shauna Dukes, Trucker's mother said.



"But I think it's safe to say that Maui nailed it too, so no ones going to forget him here and I'm just really really grateful for that." Shauna added.

Funds from the tournament will go to UVSC Hawaii.

The non-profit's mission is to provide hope by raising funds for individuals fighting cancer and supporting cutting edge research for a cure.

