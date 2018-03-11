Driver punched with kids in car during Kakaako road rage incident

A Honolulu man is recovering after being punched in an apparent case of road rage – and it was all caught on camera.

Christopher Louie, 38, said it happened Friday around 9:30 p.m.

He was heading home with his girlfriend and two kids when he says a man driving erratically on a moped cut him off on Kapiolani Blvd.

Louie made a left turn onto Cooke St. and that's when the man abruptly stopped in the middle of traffic, hopped off his moped and approached Louie's vehicle.

That's when Louie's girlfriend started recording.

"You brah, you cut me off brah," the man is seen yelling to Louie in the video.

He then reaches through the driver-side window and punches Louie several times, allegedly with a chain lock wrapped around his hand.

"In my opinion, he was looking for a fight," Louie said. "If I stepped out of the vehicle he definitely would have hit me, but he realized I wasn't going to so he decided to hit me anyway."

Louie tried blocking the punches.

He said the man then got back on his moped and took off. That's when they called police.

"At that point we're trying to get his license plate, but we noticed he had no plates on his moped," Louie said. "We try to follow him just to give police guidance as to where he's headed, but he's driving really dangerously, running lights and exceeding the speed limit and weaving between cars and stuff."

Louie suffered a busted lip and some bruising to his shoulder.

He said he's grateful it was nothing worse and that his kids weren't hurt, but he wants justice.

"In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have rolled down the window and engaged with him," Louie said. "I probably should have just driven off but I hope there's some justice in this case and the attacker is identified and brought to court."

Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call authorities.

