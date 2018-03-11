Forecast: Wet weather pattern setting up to start the week

Clouds and showers will be increasing Monday as an upper disturbance to the west of the islands moves closer. The system will draw up abundant tropical moisture from the south for much of the middle of the week, while strong high pressure will maintain breezy easterly trade winds. The computer models aren't in full agreement on exactly where the heaviest showers will fall, but have the wet weather gear close by.



The wet weather pattern is expected to ease up a little Thursday and Friday, but some remnant moisture will still give us the chance of a few showers. Some hazy and humid weather is possible near the end of the week as the winds will also shift and become a little more southeasterly, and then become light and variable for the upcoming weekend.

At the beach, a north swell will be peaking Monday, with a High Surf Advisory posted until 6 p.m. Monday for most north and east-facing shores. There's a chance the advisory could be upgraded to a warning. There's also a Small Craft Advisory in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

