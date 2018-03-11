24th annual Honolulu Festival culminates with massive fireworks show in Waikiki

Every year, the city of Nagaoka donates its famous fireworks to the Honolulu Festival -- a reflection of the strong bond between the two sister-cities. Honolulu Festival organizers recently attended the Nagaoka Matsuri (Festival) to take notes on how to expand their event here at home.

The Honolulu Festival, on its final day Sunday, concludes with a parade and massive fireworks show in Waikiki.

Now in its 24th year, the annual event strives to promote Hawaii and Japan's call for peace while celebrating cultural exchanges. Thousands take part in the three-day celebration through exhibits, food and crafts.

Organizers also say 2018 marks 150 years since the Japanese began immigrating to the islands.

This year's theme is "Harmony over the Ocean, Journey to Peace." The state-of-the-art fireworks display will represent the story of the pursuit of friendship and peace.

Hundreds of firework shells will be launched from multiple barges off the shores of Waikiki beginning at 8:30 p.m. The show will last about 20 minutes.

An audio soundtrack along with a narration will be synched to the fireworks on Hawaiian 105.1 KINE.

Prior to the pyrotechnics lighting up the sky, Kalakaua Avenue will be closed for the festival's annual parade featuring a fire breathing dragon.

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

Hawaii News Now will stream the fireworks show in its entirety here on our Facebook page.

