Beloved Hawaiian music artist Peter Moon dies at the age of 73

The Hawaiian music community is mourning the loss of beloved musician Peter Moon.

Moon was a musical artist and composer who helped inspire a renaissance of Hawaiian music for a generation of followers in the 1970s.

He passed away on February 17, at the age of 73, according to Kanikapila Records.

A private funeral service was held by family members.

Moon was a naturally gifted artist with the ukulele and slack key guitar.

Kanikapila Records says he developed a unique style of contemporary Hawaiian music, while also providing opportunities and encouragement to young musicians to seek their own brand of artistry.

Moon once described his love of Hawaiian music by stating, “When something touches your soul, you cannot verbalize it. To let it touch your soul, you must be open to it.”

In the later years of his life, Moon strayed from the public eye. His last public performance was in 2005.

Some of his best known songs include Malie, Harbor Lights, Full Moon and many more.

His accolades include multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards. In 2007, he was inducted into the Hawaii Music Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.