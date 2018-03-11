50 acres of brush burns in Wahiawa wildland fire

The Honolulu Fire Department battled a brush fire near Helemano Dole Plantation for several hours Sunday afternoon.

HFD officials say nearly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze around 11:30 a.m.

The fire forced a temporary closure of Kamehameha Highway from Whitmore Village to the plantation. The fire was across the street from Green World Coffee farm, but never threatened any structures.

Just before 1:20 p.m., fire crews gained the upper hand on the fire and it was fully extinguished shortly after 3:30 p.m.

All roads have reopened, and no injuries were reported.

