Researchers want to know your missile scare experience

The National Disaster Preparedness Training Center is inviting the public to participate in a survey about resident's experiences and behaviors during January's false missile scare.

The researchers want to know more about the public's perception and attitude towards the Emergency Alert System.

They also want to see how people used social media for sharing information during emergencies and disasters.

The research has been reviewed by the institutional review board (IRB) of University of Hawaii.

Through the survey results and follow-up interviews, the researchers hope to be able to assess the experience of the general public to the ballistic missile alert and also help to build a case study on the use of social media in these types of situations.

The survey is voluntary. It should take approximately 20 minutes.

Survey link: Trust on the Use of Social Media for Emergency Alerts Survey.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.