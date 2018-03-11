Movie Review: BLACK PANTHER

As of today (Saturday, March 11, 2018), the hit movie, BLACK PANTHER, has earned over a billion dollars world wide at the box office. The movie's widespread popularity with audiences and critics alike almost guarantees that there will be lots more mainstream movies with African American casts—a welcome development that’s better late than never. It also means that if you like super hero movies, you’ll almost certainly enjoy BLACK PANTHER.

Much of BLACK PANTHER is set in a mythical nation called Wakanda, an African warrior culture hidden deep in a jungle. It’s a third world country that’s never been conquered let alone colonized by white Europeans.

The technology of Wakanda is incredibly advanced. And thanks to Virbranium, a miracle metal that is virtually indestructible, its people have great power.

The conflict in the story is about whether Wakanda should stay isolated or move out into the world to help the oppressed black people in places like Oakland, California.

Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, who becomes King of Wakanda after his father is murdered.

One of his first tasks is to capture a white villain (played by Andy Serkis) who has discovered their location and intends to steal the Vibranium.

Cue the first fight scenes.

As you can see, the hapless white guys are no match for the fierce women warriors of Wakanada especially the general played by Danai Gurira.

In fact, many of the main actors are women like Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as a spy and T’Challa’s ex.

Nakia: You get to decide what kind of king you’re going to be.

And Letitia Wright as Shuri, the king’s sister who develops cool technological gadgets for him.

One of the best action scenes features Shuri and T’Challa using a virtual car to chase the bad guys.

But the biggest conflict of the film is between T’Challa and Michael B. Jordan as the appropriately named, Killmonger, a rival for the throne who was born in Wakanda but raised in America and who now wants to overthrow white leaders all over the globe.

Killmonger: The world’s gonna start over. I’m gonna burn it all.

Their big fight scene is epic.

I’m not a fan of super hero movies, but there’s no denying that BLACK PANTHER has already become a milestone in the history of film.

Terry Hunter, Hawaii News Now. thunter@hawaiinewsnow.com