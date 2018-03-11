Man dies in Moiliili motorcycle crash near Marco Polo building - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man dies in Moiliili motorcycle crash near Marco Polo building

By Jonathan Saupe, Digital Content Creator
MOILIILI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night in Moiliili.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard when a 50-year-old male driving the motorcycle attempted to overtake a vehicle while traveling east.

The motorcyclist was then sideswiped by a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old man who was making a right turn into the Marco Polo building. 

The motorcyclist was ejected upon impact and struck a curb.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. 

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. 

It does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

