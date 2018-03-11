No. 4 BYU snaps No. 2 Rainbow Warriors win streak in four sets

The No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s three-match winning streak was snapped Saturday night against No. 4 BYU in a four-set loss (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23) at the Stan Sheriff Center in 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational finale.

The Cougars (17-4) captured their third Outrigger title in as many appearances and first since 2007.

The Warriors (13-3) were led outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg who had a team-high 16 kills and was named to the all-tournament team along with outside hitter Austin Matautia, who finished with five aces – all in the first set and 12 for the tournament – and 11 kills.

BYU outside hitter Brenden Sander earned the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award after finishing with 12 kills, three aces, six digs and four blocks.

Hawaii will hit the road next to take on CSUN on March 15. First serve is set for 4 p.m., HT.

