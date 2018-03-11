High surf advisory issued for north, east shores of most islands

A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday the north and east shores of most of the islands as a swell arrives from the north.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said wave heights will rise to 15 to 20 feet Sunday night and 18 to 24 feet Monday on north-facing shores.

East shore surf is forecast to rise to 5 to 8 feet Sunday night and 6 to 10 feet Monday.

The waves are expected to peak on Monday, and there's a chance that north shore surf will reach warning levels.

Strong breaking waves, a dangerous shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and follow advice from ocean safety officials.

