Powder mixed into a drink sends several Baldwin High School students to the ER

On Maui, several Baldwin High School students ended up in the Emergency Room after ingesting an "over-the-counter substance."

According to a letter from the principal sent to parents Friday, a student brought the substance in powder form, mixed it with water and shared the drink with other students on Tuesday.

"Some of the students who ingested the liquid had adverse reactions, including nausea, vomiting and hallucinations, among others," the letter said.

The school says disciplinary actions could include detention, suspension or dismissal if deemed necessary.

The school did not disclose exactly what the substance was.

"Even though not all of the students exhibited signs of illness, it was recommended by first responders and Poison Control that all of the students who consumed the drink should be taken to the hospital. hence, we sent several students with first responders to the ER," the letter added.

School officials underscored their ongoing dedication to providing a safe environment for students and staff.

