Motorcycle crash kills 43-year-old man in Maili

Authorities say a 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mailil Saturday evening.

A motorcycle collided with another vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police completely shut down Farrington Highway near St. John's Road for the investigation.

Farrington Highway reopened just after 9 p.m.

Drivers were rerouted onto Hakimo and Mailiili Road around the crash scene to reach Paakea Road.

Details surrounding the crash are still developing.

