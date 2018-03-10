Rainbow Warriors fall to No. 13 LSU, 5-1

After showcasing some offensive firepower last night against the No. 13 ranked LSU baseball team, the Rainbow Warriors were outmatched today in Baton Rouge as the Tigers roared back to split the series at one game apiece with a 5-1 win.

Hawaii (8-5) starting pitcher Dominic DeMiero struggled early and often in this one, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in just three innings.

In relief for DeMiero, pitchers Cade Smith and JeremyYelland steadied the ship for the ‘Bows, allowing just one LSU base-runner for the remainder of the contest.

Adam Fogel went 2-of-4 for Hawaii on offense while Maaki Yamazaki, who went 3-of-4 yesterday with a solo home run, went 0-of-4 tonight.

The two sides will go it once more tomorrow in the final game of three-game series. First pitch is set for 9 a.m. HT.

