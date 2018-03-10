Forecast: Increasing high clouds, but still cool and breezy

Cool and locally breezy weather will continue through the weekend. Clouds and showers will increase a bit Sunday as a weak and shallow cold front passes through. High clouds will increase as a storm system approaches from the southwest. It'll draw up a lot of tropical moisture over the state by Tuesday, and it could be rather wet and windy for a couple of days. We'll keep you posted.

At the beach, a new north swell will boost surf for north and expected west and east shores late Sunday, and a high surf advisory could be posted by Sunday evening for north shores of the smaller islands. For now, there is a Small Craft Advisory posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

