Fundraiser for Pearl City girl with cancer brings out city leaders, raises $10k

A community garage sale to benefit a 12-year old Pearl City girl battling cancer Saturday has raised about $10,000 for her family.

Ally Tamayose's sixth grade friends, Taylor Yoshimura and Rylie Teraoka, all from Momilani Elementary School came up with the idea of having a small garage sale at Yoshimura's home.

But word spread quickly. Volunteers began offering to work the tables and donations in recent weeks poured in.

The girls knew they outgrew the house.

State Senator Breene Harimoto stepped in after hearing about the need for a larger venue, helping them secure the Momilani Rec. Center.

Hundreds showed up Saturday including Honolulu firefighters and police officers. Even HFD's chief Manuel Neves stopped by.

Ally Tamayose's father is a Honolulu firefighter, Yoshimura's dad is a Honolulu police officer.

Tamayose has osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. She is the third child of firefighter stationed at Waipahu Station 12, to be diagnosed with bone cancer in the last seven years. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

