Good News: The LA Clippers are coming back to Honolulu

The Los Angeles Clippers are returning to Hawaii for their training camp to start the 2018-2019 season.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority and LA Clippers announced Saturday that the southern California basketball team will return to the Aloha State for its second pre-season training camp.

The Clippers will travel to Honolulu in late September and have the training camp at the University of Hawaii.

“The whole Clippers organization, from our players to our staff and our fans, really enjoyed our time in Hawaii last preseason and we look forward to returning again next year,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a news release.

“With the help of our partners at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, we are excited to give back to the local community, showcase the beauty of the islands and experience the true aloha spirit,” Zucker said.

The team spent 10 days in Hawaii last preseason, and held several events for fans and the community. The team also opened a computer lab at Stevenson Middle School.

Tonight is also Hawaii Night for the Clippers at the Staple Center in southern California. Six-time Grammy-award winner Daniel Ho will be singing the national anthem with performances by Halau hula Kealii O Nalani under the direction of Kumu Hula Kealii Ceballos.

