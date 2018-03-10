Man jumps over fence, steals items out of garage in Wahiawa

Security cameras caught a brazen theft in Wahiawa earlier this week.

In the footage, a male suspect is seen climbing over the fence of a home on Glen Avenue. The incident happened the afternoon of March 6.

The man jumped the fence, walked into the garage and took a box of items. Once leaving the property, he proceeded down the street with the stolen items.

Honolulu police are searching for the suspect. Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

