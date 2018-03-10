Kalihi residential fire causes over $600,000 in damage

A residential fire in Kalihi caused $610,000 in damage and temporarily closed lanes near North School Street Saturday.

Ten units and 39 firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department arrived on the scene at 1525 Amelia Street at 11:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, there were flames coming from the front of both floors of the two-story structure. HFD firefighters had the flames under control at 12:14 p.m. and the fire was completely extinguished 10 minutes later.

There was a man who was in the garage at the time of the fire and was able to escape on his own. There are no reported injuries at this time.

There was no fire damage to neighboring houses, but HFD says that there was some heat damage to a house on the right of the Amelia Street home.

The building sustained $600,000 in external damage and $10,000 to its contents.

The Red Cross arrived later to assess any food or housing needs.

