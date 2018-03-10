Cancer screening and prevention fair provides exams, education in Waipio

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii provided over 150 free cancer screenings Saturday at its annual Cancer Screening and Prevention Fair in Waipio.

More than 300 people participated in the event held at Kaiser Permanente's Waipio Medical Office.

According to the American Cancer Society, Hawaii is estimated to have 6,280 new cancer diagnoses and 2,580 cancer-related deaths this year.

“Some types of cancers, including those of the head, neck and skin, can be prevented by reducing risk factors such as smoking, drinking or heavy exposure to sunlight," said Susan Amina, cancer care coordinator at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, in a news release. "Education, lifestyle changes and early detection through screenings help save lives."

Kaiser ear, nose and throat specialists performed short physical exams to check for cancers of the head and neck. Dermatologists also examined participants for signs of melanoma and other types of skin cancer.

Melanoma is the fifth most common form of cancer in Hawaii.

Those who attended the event also had the opportunity to talk with counselors to receive tips on nutrition, healthy living and sun protection.

“We’re glad to see so many attendees taking steps toward better health, which includes taking part in preventive care and screenings like mammograms, fecal occult testing and Pap smears,” Amina said.

