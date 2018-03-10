Paddlers rescued after double-hulled outrigger canoe swamps in Maui waters

Ten paddlers were rescued Friday night after their canoe swamped in Maui waters.

At 5:09 p.m. Friday, Maui firefighters received a distress call from a paddler on a double-hulled Outrigger canoe a half-mile north of the Kahului Harbor.

All 10 paddlers were safely airlifted from the water by MFD to the west breakwater near the Kahuluo boat ramp by 6:30 p.m. None of the paddlers had injuries.

The canoe belongs to to the Laeula O Kai Outrigger Canoe Club.

A rescue boat attempted to find the swamped canoe and take it back to harbor, but firefighters couldn't find it in the dark, rough waters.

The U.S. Coastguard was notified about the canoe and plans to send a notice to nearby mariners, warning them of the hazard.

The canoe was last seen floating just below the surface of the water and drifting towards the shore.

