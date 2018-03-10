No. 2 Rainbow Warriors cruise in straight-sets over No. 11 Penn State

For the second time in two days, the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team swept their opponent as the No. 2 ranked ‘Bows took down No. 11 Penn State in three sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-16) Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii (12-2) looked to claim its third-consecutive Outrigger title and ninth overall.

Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with nine kills, hitting .333, while sophomore outside hitter Austin Matautia recorded three aces along with eight kills and four digs.

The Nittany Lions (10-6) were led by Calvin Mende's 10 kills.

The tournament concludes on Saturday as No. 4 ranked BYU takes on Hawaii. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HT.

