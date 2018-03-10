Hawaii Walmart employees receive about $2M in combined bonuses

Bonuses for Walmart associates in Hawaii were nothing to sniff at this year — about $2 million.

The bonuses, which appeared in employee's March 8 paychecks, included pay increases, paid time off cashouts and performance based payments.

In January, the Walmart announced its plans to expand maternal and paternal leave benefits, as well as a new adoption assistance benefits.

Walmart associates earn quarterly bonuses as an incentive plan. Hourly associates in Hawaii earned more than $480,000.

The total amount of bonuses that Walmart employees received in the United States was $560 million.

This is a day of celebrations for Walmart’s associates receiving bonuses in Hawaii and around the country,” said Tina Yamaki, President of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “We salute Walmart’s decision to invest in their employees, which in turn will benefit each of our island communities.”

