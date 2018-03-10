Moanalua High symphony orchestra wins national title

The Moanalua High School Symphony Orchestra won first place in a national music festival Friday night.

Moanalua High's orchestra was one of only 20 high school groups invited to perform at the American String Teachers Association's National Orchestra Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

Led by Music Director Elden Seta, the group was given a superior rating by ASTA before winning the competition.

Before the festival, the Moanalua High symphony orchestra posted a preview concert online that featured a rendition of "Georgia on my Mind."

The National Orchestra Festival is held every year and gathers orchestras nationwide to be rated and educated by top dogs in the world of orchestra.

