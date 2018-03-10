State Rep. to Trump: 'Consider coming to Hawaii' for historic talks with NKorea

Hawaii's Minority Floor Leader is laying out the welcome mat yet again for President Trump and the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un.

After US officials announced Thursday President Trump would meet with North Korea, Rep. Gene Ward (R-Hawaii Kai) sent a letter to the commander in chief urging him to select Hawaii as the location for the historic meeting.

"We understand the location of your meeting will be of utmost importance. I can think of no better place to conduct it than in Hawaii," Ward said in the letter dated March 9.

"Many in Hawaii, including myself, consider our island home to have the potential to be the 'Geneva of the Pacific,' a place where disputes can be settled. Please seriously consider coming to Hawaii to hold these historic talks," the letter continued.

In August, Ward sent a similar letter to Trump encouraging him to break down boundaries to discuss the nuclear threat. At that time, he originally offered Hawaii as a backdrop for the meeting.

Read the full letter below:

This story may be updated.

