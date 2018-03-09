'Bows shock No. 13 LSU, 4-2

The Rainbow Warrior baseball team put the rest of the country on notice tonight in Baton Rouge as the Warriors defeated No. 13 LSU on the road, 4-2.

Hawaii (8-4) was able to overcome an early 1-0 deficit as the team’s offense found its firepower, hitting three solo home runs on the evening to beat the Tigers (8-5). An Ethan Lopez home run in the second put Hawaii on level terms before Maaki Yamazaki went yard in the third inning to take the 2-1 lead.

LSU came back in the bottom of the sixth off a Hunter Feduccia score, but a solo shot from designated hitter Logan Pouelsen put the ‘Bows back in the lead.

At the top of the ninth, Hawaii got an insurance run courtesy of a Lopez run off a Kekai Rios RBI single to put the game out of reach.

#HawaiiBSB takes the series opener at No. 13 LSU thanks to 3 Rainbow Warrior home runs, a solid start from Jackson Rees and Dylan Thomas locking up his 5th save of the year! Rainbow Warriors and Tigers back for game 2 tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. HT! #GoBow pic.twitter.com/llnNBh76l9 — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) March 10, 2018

Yamazaki went 3-of-4 in the leadoff spot for the Warriors while Lopez went 2-of 4 on the night. Jackson Rees (2-0) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on seven hits in six innings of work. He also struck out two batters.

Dylan Thomas picked up his fifth save of the season after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits along with two strikeouts.

Hawaii will return tomorrow night to take on LSU in the second game of its three-game series against the Tigers. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. HT.

