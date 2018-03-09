Kahuku building fire displaces 8 people, causes $150,000 in damage

A building fire in Kahuku around 12:45 p.m. Friday displaced eight people and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:40 p.m. Friday and arrived to find thick, black smoke coming from the front door and right side window of the building on 56-419 Leleuli Street.

Fire crews searched the home after someone reported that a person in a wheelchair may have been inside. No victims were found, and no injuries were reported.

HFD found severe damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the home. The fire was brought under control at 12:57 p.m. and completely extinguished by 1:28 p.m.

Red Cross is currently assisting the eight family members who are now without a home as a result of the incident, including three men, four women and an infant.

According to a news release from HFD, the fire caused an estimated $130,000 in damages to the building and $20,000 in damages to its contents.

