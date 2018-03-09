Oahu power bills are going down thanks to changes in tax laws

Good news for Oahu HECO customers, your electricity rate is going down.

The rate reduction was announced Friday after changes in federal tax laws reduced HECO's corporate tax bill.

HECO said the changes will result in the typical Oahu residential bill falling by 76 cents from the original rate, prior to the interim February hike.

Last month, customers saw a 2.3-percent increase which raised the cost of 500 kilowatt hours by $2.60. It was the first base rate hike in six years.

The date the rate decrease will go into effect is still being determined, the Public Utilities Commission gave HECO until March 16 to file updated tariffs.

HECO says a similar rate decrease happened in 1987 and 1989.

Impacts for Maui and Hawaii Island customers are still being worked out, but HECO says rate adjustments will reflect the the full year of tax savings.

