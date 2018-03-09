Kauai man arrested in possession of illegal drugs, bail set at $750,000

A Kealia man was arrested in January for multiple offenses including three counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 17, Donald Potter of Kauai was arrested after Kauai Police used a search warrant to enter his residence.

At his home, KPD found an ounce of heroin, an ounce of cocaine, $2,500 in cash and ammunition rounds. Potter was arrested without incident.

He was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and three counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Potter's bail is currently set at $750,000 and his trial date is June 4. KPD says that the investigation os ongoing.

