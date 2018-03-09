New Cafe celebrates grand opening in Maui Mall

Maui residents will have one new spot to grab breakfast sweets on Saturday.

Hau Lani Cafe will be having a grand opening March 10 at 7 a.m. at its new location in the Maui Mall.

The grand opening event will have coupons, balloons and free samples for guest. The cafe had a quiet opening on Thursday.

Hau Lani Cafe serves crepes, aboong, snow flake shave ice, acai bowls and more.

The cafe is located in the center mall area next door to Color Nail Salon and Spa.

