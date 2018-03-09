Let there be light: City to begin project to convert over 50,000 streetlights

Over the next several months, many Oahu residents will begin seeing noticeable changes in city streetlights.

On Monday, city contractor Johnson Controls will begin converting around 53,500 city-owned streetlights to contain LED bulbs.

The $36.7 million project is being financed by First Hawaiian Bank, and city officials say that it will pay for itself within 10 years. According to a news release from the City, the switch to the more energy-efficient bulbs will save the city $5 million a year.

“Transforming Oahu’s communities to become more sustainable, resilient and environmentally friendly is going to take a multi-faceted approach," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a news release. "Replacing all of our street lights to energy-saving LEDs is a big step forward in this process."

New LEDs with a color temperature of 4000 Kelvin will be used on arterial streets, while residential areas and Waikiki will have 3000 Kelvin LEDs with less blue light.

The new lighting will be controlled through a wireless network for monitoring purposes.

“When this project is completed O‘ahu will use 60 percent less energy to power its street lights, which is equivalent to eliminating 14,400 tons of greenhouse gases each year,” Caldwell said.

The project will begin in the North Shore, Leeward and Windward areas before moving on to central Oahu, Pearl City and Downtown. Construction work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The project is expected to be complete by December 2019.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.