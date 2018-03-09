Oahu students rally to advocate for people with intellectual disabilities

Students from Farrington, Roosevelt and Kailua High Schools gathered at the Capitol on Friday to create awareness around the harmful effects of the "R-word", retard.

The students were representing a national campaign by the Special Olympics, called "Spread the Word to End the Word." Students, as well as some adults, waved signs from 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Beretania side of the Capitol building.

The goal of the rally, where students waved signs and met with legislators, was to get Hawaii residents to pledge to stop using the R-word in hopes that it will be a good first step toward building a community that is more accepting to people with differences.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.