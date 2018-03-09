Earl Klugh performing at Blue Note Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Earl Klugh performing at Blue Note Hawaii

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Grammy award winning guitar virtuoso Earl Klugh is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii.  He's been influenced by music from Spain, Brazil, Argentina, the Beatles, MoTown and much more.  He's playing tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. 

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved,

Powered by Frankly