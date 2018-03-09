How drunk is Hawaii? Pretty drunk, new study finds

A new study finds that Hawaii is the eighth drunkest state in the nation (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

People in Hawaii sure like their booze. At least that’s what a new report claims.

According to the study by financial website 24/7 Wall St., Hawaii is the eighth drunkest state in the nation. Specifically, the Kahului, Wailuku and Lahaina areas of Maui seem to drink the most.

The study finds that some 20.5 percent of the adult population of Hawaii drinks excessively, well above the national average of 18 percent. So it’s not surprising that Hawaii also has one of the highest rates of alcohol-related driving deaths: 38 percent.

To compile the report, analysts looked at the percentage of men and women who reported binge or heavy drinking in every state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, binge drinking is defined as four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more from men, whereas heavy drinking is defined as at least eight drinks per week for women and 15 for men.

The drunkest state was North Dakota, while the least drunk state was Tennessee.

The study also found that there’s a correlation between the state’s excessive drinking rate and income, implying that Hawaii’s high median household income of $74,511 may have something to do with the amount of people who drink excessively. One potential reason is because alcohol tends to be expensive.

But on the other hand, Hawaii tends to be one of the healthiest states, with only 13.1 percent of adults reporting fair or poor health – the seventh lowest of any state – and an obesity rate at 22.3 percent – the second lowest of any state.

