Mauka to Makai: Malama Honua Public Charter School's annual fundraiser

Serve over a 100 keiki from Waimanalo and Windward O‘ahu, grades K-5. Our ‘aina-based, project-based learning and our 5th grade defense are rooted in understanding and enacting our school values and mind of the navigator skills. Navigation is both a metaphore to our learning as well as a skills practice. Our school and curricular foundation is based on Hokule?a and her Worldwide Voyage and enacted through our kumu?s creation of projects whose essential questions are derived from gaining a better understanding of how we live malama honua. Our students learn actual navigation skills through the instruction and leadership of Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy. Service-learning is integrated into our curriculum. Instead of report cards, students engage in authentic and rigorous performance assessments that include 3 ho‘ike or public presentations of learning a year to ‘ohana, community leaders, subject experts and the community-at-large. As a charter school MHPCS faces many challenges which include the necessity to fundraise to meet our budget and build a single, permanent campus.

