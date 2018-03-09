No. 2 Rainbow Warrior sweep past No. 8 Lewis in straight sets

The No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team won its third-straight match Thursday night against No. 8 Lewis in the first match of the 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center in a straight sweep (25-12, 25-22, 25-19.)

The Warriors (12-2) were led by outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg with a match-high 13 kills, hitting .385.

Austin Matautia added 10 kills, on .400 hitting, and four service aces including two back-to-back aces in the first set. Rado Parapunov tallied nine kills and three digs.

Ryan Coenen led the Flyers (13-6) with 11 kills but hit just .069.

Day two of the tournament continues on Friday as Hawaii takes on Penn State. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HT.

