Principal Pops conductor returns to Honolulu to share stage with Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

For more than a decade, Matt Catingub was the Principal Pops Conductor with the Honolulu Symphony. He returns to Honolulu to share the stage with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra on Friday, March 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm, for his toe-tapping production Latin Pop Revolution!

Concertgoers will be “Livin’ La Vida Loca” with the hot sounds of Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Santana, Sergio Mendes and more. Come dance the night away to feature songs such as Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s Rhythm is Going to Get You and Conga, Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca, Carolos Santana’s Smooth and Sergio Mendes’ Mas Que Nada. Vocalist Christina Souza and drummer Steve Moretti will join Catingub for this exciting program. Es muy caliente!

A multi-talented conductor, arranger, and musician, Catingub is known for creating unique and exciting programs for symphony orchestras and adapting well-known pop and rock songs.

Latin Pop Revolution! is Friday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $79, and are available online, by calling 94-MUSIC, visiting the HSO Box Office or through the Blaisdell box office. Performance is held at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Student & Military Discounts: $15 student rush tickets and $20 active-duty military tickets are available beginning Monday, March 5, with a valid ID (must purchase in person).

