Sunrise Open House: Single-family homes in Kailua

On today's Sunrise Open House we're heading to the windward side and checking out Kailua single family homes priced at less than a million dollars. At last check there were 12 of them, with another 67 priced above a million dollars. Let's start in Coconut Grove on Kihapai Street. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has just more than 1,000 square feet of living space. It sits on a 5,000 square foot lot. Built in 1951, it was completely renovated this year. There's a new roof, new flooring throughout, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint inside and out, and totally upgraded bathrooms. This Coconut Grove 3 bedroom home is listed at $865,000.

Let's move to Kaopa in Kailua. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with almost 1,750 square feet of living space. There's laminate and tile flooring, a open floor plan, French doors to a private backyard, and both split and window AC. This home was built in 1970 and has a spacious carport and driveway that allows for plenty of parking. The yard has a fully fenced area for pets. Kaopa 3 bedroom for $890,000.

The next Kailua neighborhood is Kukanono and this home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and 1560 square feet of living space. This home was built in 1961 with the kitchen, baths, flooring, electrical remodeled in 2015. The listing boasts of a large, lush, completely fenced yard with a backyard shed and a workshop in the carport. The lot is just more than 8,000 square feet. Kukanono 4 bedroom home, $899,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

