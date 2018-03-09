Hawaiian Word of the Day: La - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaiian Word of the Day: La

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "La."  In simple terms; la refers to the sun, but it also refers to day. Like when people say "Hauoli La Hanau" or "Happy Birthday" or used in the sentence "Oi kau ka la e hana i ola honua" which translates to "while the sun yet shines do all that you can."

