Business Report: 3/9/18

Local 5 plans a rally this morning at the Hyatt Centric hotel. It's a non-union property with 65 hourly workers. Yesterday they tried to give the general manager a petition to unionize. They were told to wait 10 or 20 minutes. After an hour and a half they briefly walked out. Today's rally is 7:30 to 8 a.m.
Aqua-Aston reopens the Aston Waikiki Beach Tower – after massive renovation – as The Residences at Waikiki Beach – 103 units, one and two bedrooms, part of the Instinct brand.
The largest solar panel installer in the U.S., California-based Petersen Dean Roofing & Solar – has acquired Haleakala Solar, the largest PV installer in Hawaii.
