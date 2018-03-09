Kaiser Permanente to host skin cancer screenings - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kaiser Permanente to host skin cancer screenings

Kaiser Permanente is hosting a free skin cancer screening this Saturday, March 10. It starts at 8AM at Waipio Medical Office. Dermatologist Dr. Theresa Devere from Kaiser Permanente joined us this morning to demonstrate how easy and painless the screenings are. She also talked about the importance of early detection.

For information call 432-2260.

