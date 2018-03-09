Farrington head football coach explains why he's stepping down

After 16 seasons as the head coach of the Farrington football team, Randall Okimoto is stepping down. He will remain a teacher at Farrington High School. But he says he's ready to spend more time with his family. Okimoto won 116 games as head coach. He also rushed for 2,149 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Governors back in 1991. He joined us on Sunrise this morning.

