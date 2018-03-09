2 Big Island students hospitalized after eating pot brownies

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of selling pot-laced brownies that sent two to the hospital (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Police on the Big Island arrested two teenagers accused of selling marijuana-laced brownies that sent two Kealakehe High School students to the hospital on Thursday.

The first female student who ate one of the brownies was transported to the Kona Community Hospital after she passed out and had convulsions, police said.

Later in the day, another female student was admitted to the hospital for having an elevated heart rate that wouldn’t subside.

Two boys who had brownies in their backpacks were arrested.

Experts say eating marijuana is more dangerous than smoking it because of the delayed effect. It’s also hard to know how much is being ingested.

