Local 5, dozens of hotel workers to rally in Waikiki

Dozens of non-union hotel workers will be rallying in Waikiki on Friday, a day after walking off the job.

On Thursday, 65 hourly workers at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Waikiki along with Local 5 – a hotel and health care union – petitioned the National Labor Relations Board and Hyatt management to unionize.

They were told to wait 10 to 20 minutes, but they ended up waiting over an hour and a half. That’s when they decided to walk off the job and rally outside on the public sidewalk.

They will rally once again on Friday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in front of the boutique hotel located on the corner of Kuhio and Seaside avenues.

